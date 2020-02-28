The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board recently offered rationalization at its finest (“Offensive Trump image a learning tool, not propaganda, at Loch Raven High School,” Feb. 26). If there had been a picture of President Barack Obama in a minstrel show costume, I think there would have been a far different editorial about what images are acceptable as analytical teaching tools.
I understand (but don’t like) colleges with far left socialist agendas. But there is no place in high school for this kind of far left training.
Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville
