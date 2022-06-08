Students whose loans are forgiven under ‘Closed School’ process, aren’t taxed | READER COMMENTARY

FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. For small-business owners, preparing an income tax return is far from simple, which can increase the chances of making a mistake. According to two small-business pros, if you catch an error after you’ve filed your small-business tax return, the first thing to do is confirm there’s really an error on the return and make sure to stay calm. (J. David Ake, The Associated Press) (J. David Ake/AP)

Letter writer Marc Wisner suggests that the $5.8 billion loan forgiveness for students who took out loans for tuition to Corinthian College should be subject to income tax (“A loan not repaid is taxable income,” June 4). Joe Biden has canceled $5.8 billion of student debt, for those who attended Corinthian College. Seeing as the money received is no longer going to be repaid, that makes it income, and should be taxed accordingly.

— Marc Wisner, Parkville”). Had Mr. Wisner done any research into the question, he would have discovered that (i) generally, the forgiveness of a load is taxable income (IRC § 108), but (ii) the IRS has determined that there is an exception to this rule when student loans are discharged under the “Closed School” discharge process, such as the discharge of the Corinthian College loans (Rev. Proc. 2020-11: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/rp-20-11.pdf).

— Stuart Levine, Baltimore

