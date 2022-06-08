Students whose loans are forgiven under ‘Closed School’ process, aren’t taxed | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Marc Wisner suggests that the $5.8 billion loan forgiveness for students who took out loans for tuition to Corinthian College should be subject to income tax (“A loan not repaid is taxable income,” June 4). Joe Biden has canceled $5.8 billion of student debt, for those who attended Corinthian College. Seeing as the money received is no longer going to be repaid, that makes it income, and should be taxed accordingly.
— Marc Wisner, Parkville”). Had Mr. Wisner done any research into the question, he would have discovered that (i) generally, the forgiveness of a load is taxable income (IRC § 108), but (ii) the IRS has determined that there is an exception to this rule when student loans are discharged under the “Closed School” discharge process, such as the discharge of the Corinthian College loans (Rev. Proc. 2020-11: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/rp-20-11.pdf).
— Stuart Levine, Baltimore
