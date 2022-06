Vice President Kamala Harris announces the cancelation of all federal student loans borrowed by students to attend any Corinthian Colleges, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Department of Education in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Joe Biden has canceled $5.8 billion of student debt, for those who attended Corinthian College. Seeing as the money received is no longer going to be repaid, that makes it income, and should be taxed accordingly.

— Marc Wisner, Parkville

