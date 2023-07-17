Marylanders must join in fight against litter | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun, true to its promise of “Light For All,” has illuminated the concern of litter throughout our state. As a reader of The Sun and a resident of Maryland, I would like to state my concerns (”Baltimore City sells Filbert Street Garden, once a trash-filled lot, to South Baltimore nonprofit for $1,” June 22).

As I travel the byways and highways of this beautiful and historic state, I can’t help but notice the litter and debris in the streets and along the highways. Yes, numerous alleys are also an eyesore and in some cases can present health issues.

On some highways, I have observed mattresses, furniture and other debris that has been thrown or dropped by fellow citizens. These items present not only an eyesore but a “clear and present danger” to motorists.

Many of us complain about the counties, city or state not keeping these areas clean. However, I feel state and county governments do their best to eliminate litter. Here is an area where the new governor, Wes Moore, can use his office to invite all Marylanders to join in a crusade to eliminate litter.

A little effort and common sense can result in beautiful communities — and avoid some serious problems. I call upon all elected officials and the citizens of this state to join in making Maryland litter free.

— John A. Micklos, Essex

