All night long, what a great moment for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

I attended the Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie concert at CFG Bank Arena on Saturday. Aug. 19. There we were, 25,000 smartly dressed white, Black, Hispanic and Asian people sharing the same love of classic R&B and pop music, singing loudly and singing together.

As Richie’s lyrics reminded us in “We are the World,” we are “those people” capable of making a difference and making things better for each other. On this beautiful evening in Baltimore, there was no gun violence and no mass shootings, only peace in the beautifully renovated arena.

Baltimore, you made me proud!

— Karen J. Daniels, Baltimore

