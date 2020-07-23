The Lincoln Project is fighting an honorable fight | READER COMMENTARY

We have the inspiration to follow their lead in our inherent, inner sense of the ideal, which enables us to discriminate between what is right and what is wrong, what is true and what is false, what is good and what is bad, what is healthy and what is unhealthy, what is progress and what is regress, and what is constructive and what is destructive. Mr. Trump, in everything he does, violates what is most dear to all normal, decent, hard-working, loving people. When we feel the outrage of that violation, we are impelled to act to rectify the situation.