The Lincoln Project is fighting an honorable fight | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud the work of the Lincoln Project (“Lincoln Project launches media campaign against Trump,” July 10), a PAC dedicated to denying trump another term in office. The people associated with this courageous effort know that we must fight back against the intentional distortion of truth that defines Trumpism and its conspirator-in-chief. They know we’re in a fight for our very lives to restore human decency to the presidency and cherished human values to our everyday existence. They also know that we must reach people at a deep level and appeal to what people know is eternally true.
We have the inspiration to follow their lead in our inherent, inner sense of the ideal, which enables us to discriminate between what is right and what is wrong, what is true and what is false, what is good and what is bad, what is healthy and what is unhealthy, what is progress and what is regress, and what is constructive and what is destructive. Mr. Trump, in everything he does, violates what is most dear to all normal, decent, hard-working, loving people. When we feel the outrage of that violation, we are impelled to act to rectify the situation.
So let’s get passionate and fight back!
Stuart Miller, Randallstown
The writer is a professor emeritus at Towson University.
