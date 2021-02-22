Limbaugh was an abuser, not a conservative | READER COMMENTARY

Rush Limbaugh’s obituary inappropriately referred to him as a “conservative” (”Limbaugh was a true American patriot,” Feb. 22). He was not. His conduct — more accurately, misconduct — was well outside the bounds of normal political discourse.
While I find myself differing with conservatives on most issues, I respect conservatism as a valid political philosophy. Rush Limbaugh’s words abused conservatism in the very same manner as they defended white privilege while waging war against women, racial minorities, and the truth in general.
As for his passing, the words of the late Sandy Denny come to mind, “the tears which are shed, they won’t come from me.”
Mitch Edelman, Finksburg
The writer is vice chair of the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee.
