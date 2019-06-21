Likability isn't what turns most elections

The recent commentary regarding the personality of politicians fails to provide evidence that likability is in any way correlated with protecting national interests (“Likability: Don’t underestimate it,” June 19). Sam Houston famously quipped that sentiment tells well in matters of the heart but nations have no soul and follows no mentor except interest. Mr. Houston had a checkered past. He was not an amiable person but was instrumental in stripping Texas away from Mexican rule in the 1830s, leading the state as a separate nation and ultimately joining the Union. He was forced out of office as governor when he refused to accept the Texas legislators’ vote to join the Confederacy.

Internationally, Park Chung-hee deposed an extremely corrupt democratically-elected Syngman Rhee administration in the 1960s and is solely responsible for the rise of South Korea to its current position as one of the world’s most successful nations. He ruthlessly rooted out corruption for 15 years and was assassinated for his efforts.

It is in Baltimore and the nation’s interest to have strong principled leaders irrespective of personality. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel appear to be friends but have mutual interests that are in conflict with the U.S. and may or may not be nice people. The world is populated with unpleasant ruthless leaders. It is extremely naive to assume that love and caring will ever replace national interest in domestic and international relations. It is also childlike to believe that any presumed allies will support us if it is against their national interests.

President Donald Trump has been extremely successful in the war against Islamic radicals, in promoting U.S. business interests and in accelerated domestic energy production. He has reformed the Veterans Administration, reduced taxes and impediments to repatriation of U.S. foreign earnings, provided increased employment for minorities, reformed prison laws, announced the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and forced European countries to pay their share of NATO expenses. His efforts to end the illegal alien and sanctuary city crises and close the southern border have been blocked by the Democratic Party. He does not have a warm fuzzy personality but being nice is not a characteristic that necessarily wins.

Charles Campbell, Woodstock

