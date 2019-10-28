Owing to the half-marathon start time, my daughter decided to take Light Rail from the Patapsco Station into downtown. Baltimore Running Festival encourages it; logical since a 9:45 a.m. kickoff for the half-marathon would make parking scarce (“Baltimore Running Festival will affect travel in Baltimore,” Oct. 17).
However, she and bunch of other runners waited and waited and waited. They were hearing announcements of delays but no indication of when a northbound train would arrive. As things got desperate, I walked over to the Camden Yards station where yellow-vested MTA workers could only say there was a catenary line problem. They could not say when a train would be headed northbound; and there were no shuttle buses to help.
Frustrated, my daughter and fellow runners took an Uber that got them to the start line just in time. It is a prime example of how hard it is to rely on the haphazard transit system in the Baltimore area. And a prime example of how much we need a governor who actually cares about mass transit (“In scoring transit projects, Hogan administration ranks road-widening plan first, Baltimore Red Line last,” May 16)!
Bob Costantini, Baltimore
