Prosperous U.S. cities have robust light rail service

In his recent letter, Dan Waszelewski complained that The Sun and some officials will never let go of Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to kill the Red Line (“Enough with the moaning about the Red Line,” Aug. 1). We should “look forward and not backward,” he writes from Carney, no less, where the Red Line’s demise would have no impact on him.
And he tells of “up and coming cities like Austin, Seattle, Atlanta and Denver” as possessing “bold, forward-thinking leadership....”
Interestingly enough, Austin is in the middle of expanding its light rail system; Denver has successfully done so; Atlanta has added light rail to its somewhat limited MARTA transit grid; and it seems only Seattle is a one-line light rail town.
Why don't we throw in Charlotte, while we're at it!
Bob Costantini, Baltimore
