Blessings to Ocean City’s hardworking lifeguards

This past weekend, my family spent two beautiful days in Ocean City (“An end-of-summer love letter to Ocean City,” Sept. 6). We were staying on 28th Street and over the two-day period we witnessed multiple rescues by the the lifeguards and beach patrols.
My family wanted to acknowledge the dangerous lifesaving work that this group performs and express gratitude for their presence.
Christie Fuhrer, Ellicott City
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.