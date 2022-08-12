Lifeguard shortage extends far beyond Baltimore’s pools | READER COMMENTARY

I read with interest the recent article, “‘My kids and I are missing out’: Lifeguard shortage highlights Baltimore Police presence at city pools” (Aug. 11). However, what the reporter does not touch upon is the fact that the lifeguard shortage is a nationwide problem that is not restricted to Baltimore.

Most guards across the country are high school and college age. In 2020, when schools closed and went to online learning, there was no way to offer the courses needed for certification as a lifeguard, and as a result, when pools finally did reopen, there were very few individuals to fill lifeguard positions.

Fewer individuals who are potential lifeguards have been interested in training after having gone through the coursework in late 2019 only to not have jobs when pools remained closed in the summer of 2020 and in some cases, in 2021. Lifeguarding is not high-paying (it’s also a seasonal job with part-time hours and, in general, no benefits), and in many cases, teens and college students can make more money by taking other jobs. And before you ask, adults who are seeking work aren’t jumping into lifeguard chairs — most need year-round income and benefits for their families. Municipalities nationwide have tried offering higher wages and signing bonuses to attract lifeguards, but jobs are still going unfilled because of a lack of qualified applicants.

Across the nation, with pools and water parks shortening their hours and, in many cases, remaining closed for the season, there has been an uptick of pool break-ins with disastrous results. In July, a teenager in Connecticut drowned during an after-hours break-in. Also, this summer in Baltimore, a teenager nearly drowned after breaking into a Hampden pool (he was rescued by members of the Baltimore City Fire Department). And while there are going to be plenty of people railing against the use of police to enforce pool hours, it is essential to remember that lives are at stake here. If parents and politicians and community leaders are so very upset about the use of Foxtrot to get trespassing swimmers out of pools, will they be less upset if someone dies because no enforcement action was taken? Do they want to get certified as lifeguards themselves, and climb into chairs and extend the pool hours to keep people safe? I don’t think so.

The statistics are grim. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is a leading cause of death for children. In the United States, more children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than from any other cause of death, except birth defects. For children ages 1 to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death after motor vehicle crashes. Children from minority and disadvantaged backgrounds are more likely to drown since they often have little to no access to swimming lessons.

Maybe Baltimore high schools could start offering the courses and certifications necessary to be a lifeguard as an option in the curriculum. Additionally, two states in the U.S. (Florida and Louisiana) have mandatory learn-to-swim laws in schools, and a coalition of aquatics and spa industry groups has banded together to promote the program, “Every Child A Swimmer,” which seeks to put learn-to-swim laws in place in every state. It’s time Maryland got up to speed on this as well and Baltimore should be leading the way.

Baltimore is not “Baywatch.” Only by taking action to create swimmers and train lifeguards can we get past this issue.

— Mary Helen Sprecher, Columbia

The writer is managing editor of Sports Destination Management which covers issues related to sports facilities.