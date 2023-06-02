New book by ‘Black Hawk Down’ writer addresses Baltimore’s ‘biggest civic problems’ | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Awhile ago I heard “Baltimore” on a call from an old friend and fellow Baltimorean, the well-known writer and journalist Mark Bowden. Way back in 1977, he was a young police reporter at The News American, and I gave him a shot at several long stories for Baltimore Magazine, of which I was the editor from 1976 to 1992. His narrative journalism soon led him to The Philadelphia Inquirer and then to write “Black Hawk Down,” a bestseller that became a hit movie. And the books just kept coming.

Mark’s 16th book, “Life Sentence: The Brief and Tragic Career of Baltimore’s Deadliest Gang Leader,” the Baltimore book he called me to chat about, has just been published. It is both a gripping read and an unprecedented portrait of city gang workings. I think he defines some of biggest civic problems Baltimore and many other American cities face with such precision that it is well worth a read. If we are ever going to help Baltimore or anyplace else get past this endemic and scary threat ,we better start getting a clear scope on exactly how it works.

Mark’s book is all about the life of a undeniably clever young drug gang leader from Sandtown in West Baltimore named Montana Barronette, whom police branded “Baltimore’s No. 1 Trigger Puller.” Caught by a city-state-federal law enforcement team, Barronette was convicted in 2019 of racketeering and drug conspiracy charges and found to have personally participated in at least six murders. He is today, at the age of 28, serving a life sentence at a Federal prison in Indiana.

A recent review of Bowden’s book says he “argues the neighborhood’s teenagers are largely normal kids who have been thrust into an abnormal, hyperviolent environment — but he doesn’t forgive them for the violence they commit.” I’ve always considered myself just plain lucky to have had my moments working with Bowden, and his new book has me thinking about the Sandtown young people he writes about. Far too many folks don’t have the opportunities we have to live a good, plain, clean life. We all better get to work on fixing that.

Please do take a look at “Life Sentence.”

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

