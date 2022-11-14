Who spreads ignorance and lies? Political right and left both need to look in the mirror. | READER COMMENTARY

The sad thing about the state of our nation is that both sides — the staunch liberals as well as the die-hard conservatives — would agree with the headline of Dan Rodricks Nov. 9 commentary, “This democracy won’t survive ignorance, lies and disinformation.” Both sides believe, at this moment, that each election, most legislation, the dissemination of each fact (or what we choose to accept as the truth), is a battle for the very soul of our country.

The Dems want a nation, a world, that moves ever forward, that allocates money and resources to medicine, technology, climate control, social services and more, often demanding sacrifice, not only on a commercial/economic level but from their families as well.

Advertisement

Republicans are equally passionate about a country that is totally safe for their loved ones and their communities, where business thrives and is the engine of progress. Many remember with great longing a simpler era when they had reliable, long-term employment and moved steadily upward in society. The bad guys were severely punished, and the economy wasn’t compromised by expenditures that apparently have little or nothing to do with them, like programs for immigrants or climate change. While I may not agree, I recognize the depth of their commitment.

Both sides are equally invested in and emotional about their world view to the point that they each think that ignorance, lies and disinformation sits at the other side of the table. Except that no one is sitting at the table anymore.

Advertisement

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.