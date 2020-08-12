Plastic or paper? Howard library wisely chooses the latter | READER COMMENTARY

Following up on a recent letter to the editor (“Howard’s contact-free library transactions would be better without the plastic bags” July 2), I was delighted to see the Howard County Library System make this announcement:
"We've made the switch from plastic to paper bags! HCLS will use up the rest of the open boxes of plastic bags and return the unopened boxes of plastic bags to the manufacturer. Soon we will no longer be using plastic bags and all Contactless Pickup will be in a paper bag!"
Hats off to everyone who reached out to the library to encourage this change.
A big thank you to the library for listening to the community. The county library is a well-respected institution, and their actions impact the behavior of its citizens. This is a powerful teachable moment for all of us. During a time of immediate crisis, such as the pandemic, we cannot disregard the larger, systemic emergency of the plastic pollution and climate crisis.
I am glad this story had a happy ending. My hope is that this action will continue to encourage the community to look at every decision through the lens of the climate crisis.
Pat Hersey, Columbia
