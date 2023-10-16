School libraries (and librarians) are essential resources | READER COMMENTARY

Becky Carpenter of Westminster, left, and Tina Hoff, Westminster, right, hold signs in support of librarians and against the removal of some books from school libraries in Carroll County. Sept. 13, 2023. (Thomas Goodman Smith/Carroll County Times) (Thomas Goodman Smith)

There was much emphasis on the success of Carey Wright, Maryland’s interim state schools superintendent, with the science of reading.

“Learning to read for understanding requires sounding out and recognizing words — decoding — but it also requires making meaning of the words and sentences,” she has said. “Vocabulary and oral language comprehension include high-quality, language-rich interactions” (”3 things to know about Carey Wright, Maryland’s interim state superintendent of schools,” Oct. 12).

Advertisement

However, not mentioned was education research that has found that the percentage of students scoring proficient or above on reading tests was higher with more hours per week of professional librarian staff time. It’s clear that a librarian can help young people develop the love of books and reading.

Unfortunately, many Maryland school districts are de-emphasizing, or eliminating, school library programs and the funding to supply them with child-centered reading interests. Even worse, some districts are working to censor library collections in defiance of U.S. Supreme Court rulings. Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr. who wrote the Island Trees School District v. Pico opinion 41 years ago asserting that under the First Amendment, “Local school boards may not remove books from school library shelves simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books.”

Advertisement

I hope that Dr. Wright takes improving school libraries into her plans to raise the reading scores in Maryland. As a library media specialist for 40 years, I have seen many students with low reading abilities borrow a book that is far above their “scores” simply because it was a topic in which they had a real interest, and work their way through it. This will not likely happen with an assigned textbook. The misguided attempts by so-called “moms,” many not even Marylanders, to strip books that they feel are “inappropriate” can only lower children’s interest in reading.

— K. Gary Ambridge, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.