A story as big as the ship itself is that of its crew, which constitutes the true soul of the S.S. Brown. Without the crew and its superhuman sacrifices, the ship would have vanished long ago. The U.S. built 2,700 of these vessels during the war to keep up with our huge shipping losses.They hauled over 80% of everything we shipped everywhere during the war. They kept Britain from starving during the conflict and Europe from starving after the war. Some of the ships were built in four days, and all were a miracle of American productivity, commitment ingenuity and grit. One reason our Liberty ships are so little known is due to the then wartime federal policy which forbade publishing the names of such vessels which had been sunk in order to not confirm German estimates of how many “kills” they thought they had made. That may have served some purpose long ago, but it was a curse which followed the crews to their dying days.