Why so little attention to Libertarian Party candidate for president? | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, The Sun published an article covering Kanye West’s attempt to become an independent candidate for president. Although Mr. West has successfully gotten on the ballot in a few states, he probably will not be on enough ballots to be a viable candidate, one who could get enough Electoral College votes to be elected to the office. I do not doubt that Kanye West has significant name recognition and that is why you thought it appropriate to publish this article (”About three-quarters of American voters can cast ballots by mail this November, despite President Trump’s objections,” Aug. 12).
What causes me significant concern is that you do not cover in any way the nominee of the Libertarian Party, Jo Jorgensen, who will be on the ballots of 50 states and could have the possibility of winning or at least influencing November’s election. In 2016, the Libertarian Party’s candidate received more votes than the national difference in votes between the two major party candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
I would think and hope that your newspaper would be interested in providing your readers more complete coverage of the options available to all voters, especially including all candidates that will appear on the Maryland ballot (which will not have Kanye West’s name).
David Griggs, Columbia
