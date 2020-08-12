Why so little attention to Libertarian Party candidate for president? | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, The Sun published an article covering Kanye West’s attempt to become an independent candidate for president. Although Mr. West has successfully gotten on the ballot in a few states, he probably will not be on enough ballots to be a viable candidate, one who could get enough Electoral College votes to be elected to the office. I do not doubt that Kanye West has significant name recognition and that is why you thought it appropriate to publish this article (”About three-quarters of American voters can cast ballots by mail this November, despite President Trump’s objections,” Aug. 12).