I have to give the Sunpapers credit. The political coverage always gives me a good laugh (“Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns amid ethics probe and revelations of affair with campaign staffer,” Oct.27 ).
Imagine that numerous photos of a Republican junior congressman were to surface showing him or her in states of complete undress. In one image the lawmaker is sporting a smoking bong in one hand and what appears to be a tattoo of a Nazi iron cross on his or her pelvis. Add in accusations of extra-marital, tri-sexual affairs — one with a congressional staffer — again supported by more nude photos. The Baltimore Sun would place the story on page one with a link to the Daily Mail website so all could see the photos for themselves.
An iron cross tattoo would be indisputable evidence that the person, like all Republicans, is a racist. The chorus of calls for resignation by this newspaper would be deafening. The legislator, however, is not a conservative Republican, but hard left Democrat from California, Katie Hill, one of the darlings of the “blue wave” left and cable news favorite. There was even an HBO special about her run for office. I watched most of it, but got turned off by her frequent F-bombs.
News of Ms. Hill’s resignation, as an ethics probe is announced, is buried on page nine of this newspaper. Hilariously, the story only mentioned that there were “allegations” of sexual misconduct with a staffer. I guess all the other stuff was just about her private life and off-limits, as it would be with a conservative. As I am sure The Baltimore Sun would assert, having photos taken of oneself buck naked with drug paraphernalia in hand and Nazi symbols carved near your lady parts is totally consistent with someone of immense self respect and mindful of the tenants of dignity for national public office. You published a letter to that effect in the previous day’s edition.
I always tell my friends that half of the bias in the press is the stuff that is left out. The Sun proves it every day. Thanks for half the story.
Len Brewer, Severn
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.