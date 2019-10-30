News of Ms. Hill’s resignation, as an ethics probe is announced, is buried on page nine of this newspaper. Hilariously, the story only mentioned that there were “allegations” of sexual misconduct with a staffer. I guess all the other stuff was just about her private life and off-limits, as it would be with a conservative. As I am sure The Baltimore Sun would assert, having photos taken of oneself buck naked with drug paraphernalia in hand and Nazi symbols carved near your lady parts is totally consistent with someone of immense self respect and mindful of the tenants of dignity for national public office. You published a letter to that effect in the previous day’s edition.