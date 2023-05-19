Like lawyers, aren’t college professors able to argue differing views? | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Strikers march in front of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on April 10, 2023. Three faculty unions that went on strike at New Jersey’s flagship university have overwhelmingly approved four-year contracts, in an announcement Monday, May 8, formally ending the first such job action in the school’s 257-year history. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

Whether or not a left-wing ethic will increase in dominance on campus if university faculty unionize, as Richard Vatz theorizes in his recent letter to the editor (”Unionizing public colleges will only make them more liberal,” May 11) is a question that pirouettes adroitly on the fact that unionization itself is a left-wing ethic. But that’s not the point.

In the groves of academe, there are subject areas that are inevitably more or less politically charged. The so-called “hard sciences,” for example, are largely void of partisan prejudice and projection except, perhaps, when religious sentiments drift into biology or astrophysics seminars as they consider evolution or heliocentricity, but there’s no left-wing way to dissect a frog or to read a spectrometer.

The “softer sciences” in the humanities department, like history, sociology and literature. are, admittedly, another matter, especially when they list women’s or Black or Native American or African or queer studies in the catalog. The sylibi and reading lists of such courses as these are certainly freighted with partisan political implications, not because the course classes are radical indoctrination sessions but because the questions they raise tend to aggravate conservatives. There is no way to teach a critical race theory without mentioning slavery just as there is no right-wing way to teach it except to deny it.

The litmus test for educators is not whether they are personally right-wing or left-wing partisans in the voting booth but whether they are empiricists or ideologues in the classroom. We generally have no problem with the idea that lawyers are trained and practiced to argue either side of any case and there’s no reason to suppose that scholars are incapable of the same kind of intellectual detachment when acting in their professional capacity.

The humanities are fraught with troubling topics and progressive ideas. It’s why they’re called “liberal” arts.

— William O. Miles, Towson

