Supreme Court ruling ‘monumental’ for LGBTQ teachers | COMMENTARY

Each time, I feel a jolt down my spine followed by a brief moment of paralysis. When asked about my partner, I always answer honestly or correct the record by sharing that I have a wife. But it is uncomfortable and always makes me think about the countless scenarios of teachers across the country who have lost their jobs simply for being their authentic selves. The thought of angering parents trying the protect their children from the “homosexual agenda” as a result of my honest answer is always stuck in the back of my head.