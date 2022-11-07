Lexington Market a Baltimore treasure | READER COMMENTARY

Lexington Market had a soft opening in late October after a $45 million revitalization in a new building next to the old East Market. A limited number of merchants welcomed customers. Oct. 24, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

I have very fond memories of Lexington Market. As a young mercantile banker working on Redwood Street, I would go to the market at least once a week (”Retro: Lexington Market was a Baltimore favorite even before revitalization,” Nov. 1).

On one of our lunch visits in 1968, we ran into Vice President Hubert Humphrey who was running for president. He stopped by our table, said hello and offered a handshake for all of us.

The market is a great resource for Baltimore.

— Rick Hook, Annapolis

