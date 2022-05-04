New Lexington Market looks like ‘folly’ | READER COMMENTARY

The future of Lexington Market has been squarely put on the backs of those least able to afford it: the vendors (“As $45 million Lexington Market enters home stretch, vendors have mix of excitement and agitation,” May 1). Baltimore in no way has the requisite densities of surrounding business to support a market mix, as Philadelphia does, with the Reading Terminal.

As we are seeing, it’s folly and magical thinking to believe that by building or rebuilding, customers will appear. Look to Harborplace: They came and left, and a rebuild (without safety or a convention business) will fail as a solution.

Take the lesson from the sustained and vibrant marketplace under the Jones Falls Expressway. Note how the words “development” or “developer” haven’t ever been in that mix. Make the initial threshold for vendors low, but place performance goals on sales. Build the business vendors by keeping initial expense low, and set progressive proportionate expenses for rent and utilities keyed to gross sales, etc. and not at the costs to subsidize the a refreshed pavilion. This is one way you might create the diversity and sustainability that this historic site demands.

Dolph Druckman, Baltimore

