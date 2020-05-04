Remembering Lexington Market and its international flavor | READER COMMENTARY

I even recall the ribbon-cutting ceremony which I, of course, thought was particularly clever. It was a “RIB-on” cutting. I have a great photo of the event (somewhere in storage) of then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer resplendent in a butcher’s apron with an engraved meat cleaver slicing open the ceremonial tether of ribs. It’s a great photo with many market merchants and city officials gathered around him. I think the only reason that photo didn’t capture a prize is that the event was on the heels of his swimming in the National Aquarium!