Remembering Lexington Market and its international flavor | READER COMMENTARY

Jacques Kelly’s “In the Neighborhood” column on Lexington Market brought back a raft of memories back for me (“A section of Baltimore’s Lexington Market falls, but the market has staying power,” May 2). As an independent public relations specialist, I was hired in 1981 to promote the market as it neared its 200th anniversary and the opening of the new east wing as the author so accurately described. It’s hard to believe that it is now being demolished.
I even recall the ribbon-cutting ceremony which I, of course, thought was particularly clever. It was a “RIB-on” cutting. I have a great photo of the event (somewhere in storage) of then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer resplendent in a butcher’s apron with an engraved meat cleaver slicing open the ceremonial tether of ribs. It’s a great photo with many market merchants and city officials gathered around him. I think the only reason that photo didn’t capture a prize is that the event was on the heels of his swimming in the National Aquarium!
While Mr. Kelly certainly revisited the many fabulous and notable offerings of Lexington Market in those days, there was another remarkable facet that I have never forgotten — the extraordinary mixture of nationalities and languages represented in the market’s merchants. The hum of the market was often indistinguishable by their many tongues. They were extraordinary, hardworking and proud. It was an honor for me to introduce them to the public.
Another but final memory to share is that among all the television and press people I had to deal with in those two years, there was one particular reporter from WJZ-TV who was extremely generous, patient and attentive to our needs. It was always a pleasure to call her. I missed her when she left shortly thereafter for Chicago. Her name? Oprah Winfrey!
Thanks again for Jacques Kelly’s wonderful article.
Welby H. Loane, Towson
