Recalling the last big Lexington Market opening | READER COMMENTARY

Lexington Market has a soft opening after a $45 million revitalization in a new building next to the old East Market. A limited number of merchants welcomed customers during the last week of October. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Reading Jacques Kelly’s Retro column on the Lexington Market (“Retro: Lexington Market was a Baltimore favorite even before revitalization,” Nov. 1), was like leafing through one of those colorful holiday catalogs that come in the mail. His descriptions of the market’s history brought back a raft of delicious memories: pickled pig’s feet, freshly grated horseradish, coconut, sauerkraut, roasted peanuts, Rheb’s candies, enormous sandwiches, quality meat and poultry vendors, bakeries and, of course, Faidley’s famous seafood emporium.

All of this and more was very much in place from 1981-’83 when I, an independent public relations specialist, was brought in to help promote the 200th anniversary of the “World-Famous” Lexington Market along with the grand opening of the new wing of the East Market. I have a framed photo of the grand opening day when Mayor William Donald Schaefer, resplendent in a butcher’s apron and wielding an engraved meat cleaver, performed the RIB-on cutting on the ceremonial tether of ribs! I see Gov. Harry Hughes, City Comptroller Hyman Pressman, and Maryland Comptroller Louis L. Goldstein also in the picture.

A few memories that I have from that period include a wonderful shoeshine stand perfectly stationed between the old and new addition. One day I chatted with Bob Turk, WJZ’s young weather forecaster while he was having his boots shined! There also was an enthusiastic young reporter covering the event by the name of Oprah Winfrey! She loved the two weeks before Christmas when I brought in various school choirs and glee clubs to spread holiday cheer from an upper level balcony that overlooked the main floor of the market where daily shoppers mixed with those coming expressly to buy specialties for the holidays.

Also among my memories was the extraordinary mixture of nationalities and languages represented by Lexington Market’s merchants. The hum of the market was often indistinguishable by their many tongues. They were extraordinary, hardworking and proud. It was an honor for me to introduce them to the public and one of my prize possessions to this day is the sterling silver meat platter they presented me with when I left.

So here’s to another era for the World-Famous Lexington Market! I can’t wait to see it.

— Welby Loane, Towson

