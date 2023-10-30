U.S. a nation of guns and cowards | READER COMMENTARY

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, a man identified as Robert Card points a gun while entering Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. File. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office/Associated Press) (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office)

Dan Rodricks’ recent column, “Too many ‘law-abiding citizens’ have guns” (Oct. 26), made some excellent points about the ease with which guns are obtainable, including by people who definitely should not have them. Rodricks fell short of the mark in addressing the wider issue, though.

We are a nation of cowards. Cowards who feel they aren’t real men unless they’re armed. Cowards in Congress and state houses who are afraid to take meaningful action against gun violence. We stand behind the Second Amendment like it’s the 11th Commandment. It’s part of our Constitution, so it can be changed.

Who decreed that it couldn’t be changed? It wasn’t even part of the original draft. It’s an amendment, for God’s sake! And yes, amendments can be repealed. Remember Prohibition?

— Glenn Lankford, Charlottesville, Virginia

