My friend dumped me because I support Trump

I had a friend whom I’ve know for almost 40 years. We disagreed on a few things like professional football. He was a Steelers fan and I, when I watched the NFL, a Ravens fan. But we were still friends.
Recently, he informed me that we could no longer associate since I am a supporter of President Donald Trump and he is a life long Democrat (“Pitts: Donald Trump, America is not your house,” July 21). I’ve been a Republican since I’ve known my friend and have disagreed in a friendly way over politics for years, just as we have disagreed over football teams. The ending of this friendship is sudden and somewhat disappointing.
Our discussion regarding our different opinions and ideas were never loud or nasty, but simply discussions usually ending with a joking remark and a cold beer.
He is black, and I am white. Does this make him a racist ?
I ask this because the president questioned the patriotism and qualifications of four black members of Congress and is being called a racist. As far as I can tell, the race issue was introduced by Democrats. I’m not quite sure what these four new members of Congress have done to contribute to our country besides making negative remarks regarding Israel and using an obscenity to refer to the president of the United States.
Patrick Lynch, Glen Burnie