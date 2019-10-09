While I mainly enjoyed Gary Almeter’s piece about Baltimore writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, I was annoyed by his omission of Ann Tyler’s name in his short list of Baltimore’s most celebrated authors (“Ta-Nehisi Coates, Oprah Winfrey, a new novel and a Baltimore success story,” Oct. 3).
During Ms. Tyler’s 55 years in Baltimore, she has raised two children, had many short stories and 22 novels published (four of which were made into major motion pictures) and won numerous literary awards, including the Pulitzer Prize in fiction in 1989. She is almost certainly among Baltimore’s greatest authors.
Paul Edgar, Sparks
