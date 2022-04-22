Leonard Pitts leaves out key cause of media mistrust: bias | READER COMMENTARY

Amid an online glut of click-baiting, misleading headlines, reductive hot takes, opinion pieces, and accusations of bias coming from all directions, news media is considered trustworthy by many people. (Tribune Content Agency) (artisteer / iStock via Getty Images)

In a recent column, Leonard Pitts Jr. diagnoses what he sees as a loss of a common national identity (“We’ve lost the willingness to share common national identity,” April 19). He lays this loss directly at the feet of Republicans who “trust almost no mainstream source of information.”

Unfortunately, he is either unable or unwilling to identify one of the major causes of the mistrust of the mainstream media: the inherent and undeniable bias therein.

News and opinion consumers are not stupid. They can clearly see how the slant in news coverage all too often favors one side of the political spectrum. Mr. Pitts does not consider how often major media outlets get stories completely wrong (the discredited Steele dossier) or, perhaps worse, actively ignore or suppress news (Hunter Biden’s laptop). These items are only a few on a lengthy list of egregious examples that contribute to the very polarization the Mr. Pitts decries.

Many major media outlets consist almost entirely of people from one increasingly narrow side of the political spectrum. There is an antidote: an injection of diversity of political thought into newsrooms.

Before you can fix a problem, you must admit the problem exists. Mr. Pitts (like many others in the mainstream media) seems incapable of admitting the obvious problem. Before Mr. Pitts rails against the disease of public mistrust of the media, he would do well to remember the Biblical admonition: “Physician, heal thyself.”

— Bruce Ickes, Parkville

