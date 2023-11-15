Legislative Black Caucus is working toward a better Maryland for all | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland was dubbed “America in miniature” due to our varying landscapes ranging from sandy shorelines and tidal wetlands to vast farmlands and majestic mountains. Our terrain is a microcosm of America’s natural beauty and, rightfully so, but we believe the same sentiment holds true for our public policy.

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland was formed to advocate for progress and racial equity in Annapolis. But we recognize that a stronger, more prosperous Maryland is dependent on a policy that reflects the 31% percent of state residents who are Black and call this place home. And with Democrats controlling our state executive offices and both legislative chambers, Maryland can now offer a microcosm for contemporary progressive solutions.

Advertisement

Our caucus delivered results for Marylanders in 2023 by pushing an aggressive agenda focused on building Black wealth, housing accessibility, affordable health care and education equity. Working with colleagues, stakeholders and leaders across the state, we helped establish the nation’s first Statewide Rental Assistance Voucher Program and increased requirements for notice of rent increases. We also helped create the Commission of Public Health to improve the delivery of health services and increased HBCU funding for students entering the teaching profession.

But despite our legislative success, today’s challenges demand that we keep pushing.

Advertisement

On Nov. 17 and 18, the Maryland Black Caucus Foundation will hosts its 28th Annual Legislative Black Caucus Weekend. And with pivotal 2024 general elections on the horizon, the weekend could not be more timely. Under the theme “Building an Equitable Maryland Together,” we seek to build on the progress from last legislative session by offering free virtual workshops to engage the public on upcoming legislative priorities, including the social determinants of health, environmental justice and the emerging cannabis economy.

Maryland is primed to set an example for state legislative bodies that struggle to center racial equity as a primary lens for approaching policy solutions. Our caucus, notably one of the country’s largest minority delegations, is composed of members who understand the impact of structural racism on Black families. Consequently, this event offers space to ensure those people and places often overlooked and under-resourced have an opportunity to set the policy table, not just have a seat at it.

The influence of Black voters on campaign outcomes is apparent, yet the concerns of Black voters are rarely ever reflected in national policy agendas. The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland has a moral obligation to take the lead. To be clear, no other state-level Black caucus is uniquely positioned for success like ours. Thanks to a political climate that includes capable municipal leaders, strong communication with our federal delegation, and a governor and House of Delegates speaker who get it, our most aspirational policy agenda is entirely doable. And it would benefit national policymakers to take notice.

We earned the reputation of America in miniature, and we’re proud of that distinction. But soon we will be the microcosm for our inclusive approach towards policymaking. Just as Americans marvel at Maryland’s rich diversity, we can continue to draw national attention as an incubator for ideas and bold solutions in a rapidly changing country. And we hope you’ll join us as a partner in this progress.

— Jheanelle Wilkins and Zina C. Pierre, Annapolis

The writers are, respectively, a Democrat who represents District 20 (Montgomery County) in the Maryland House of Delegates and serves as chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland; and a pastor and president of the Maryland Black Caucus Foundation.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.