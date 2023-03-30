Be cautious about legalized pot’s impact on youth | READER COMMENTARY

Following approval last November of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational cannabis for adults In Maryland, state lawmakers are putting final touches on legislation for when recreational cannabis becomes legal on July 1, 2023 (“Cannabis legalization plan passes Maryland Senate committee; amended bill heads toward final steps,” March 27). Many of the provisions deal with regulations, licenses and taxes for the cannabis marketplace, but I would urge legislators to also address the potential impact of legalization on Maryland’s youth.

Contrary to some public perceptions, cannabis, now with high THC concentrations, is not a drug without consequences, especially for youth. Published studies have documented school difficulties, impairment of memory and concentration, increased aggression, risky sexual behavior, impaired driving and suicidal thinking as a result of short-term cannabis use. Consequences of long-term use include chronic respiratory problems, trigger for psychotic behavior, risk of addiction and a permanent loss of up to eight IQ points.

Surveys from 2021 indicated that cannabis use ranged from 17.3% of 10th graders to 30.5% of 12th graders and over 40% of college students. With legalization of recreational cannabis and its widespread availability in the community, one can expect easier access and probably increased use by teens and young adults. Experience with tobacco and alcohol products, both illegal for purchase under age 21 years, indicates that young people will have no trouble gaining access through social networks, friends, drug dealers, their own homes or use of fake IDs.

Pending legislation includes formation of a Cannabis Public Health Fund under the authority of the Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council to address health issues associated with cannabis legalization. A proposed Senate amendment would increase the amount of tax revenue that will go to the fund from 1.5% to 5%. Hopefully, these additional funds will be used wisely to support cannabis primary prevention and treatment programs for Maryland’s youth.

— Beryl Rosenstein, M.D., Pikesville

