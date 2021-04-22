Stop treating marijuana like heroin | READER COMMENTARY

Like the emergence of cicadas, every 17 years is about how often I find myself agreeing with The Baltimore Sun editorial board. But I admit the editorial on legal and medical cannabis was mainly on target (”In Maryland, legal marijuana is already here — for some,” April 19). The entire medical cannabis industry is simply a ruse to sell weed legally. In fact, in Maryland, one does not even have to see a doctor to get the prized medical card. Just ring up your local cannabis counselor. It can all be completed on the phone. Be sure to chose an ailment from the accepted list on the Maryland Medical Cannabis website, pay the hefty fees, and get your card. So yes, it takes money. Lots of fees. Yearly phone appointments with your counselor for $100 or so.