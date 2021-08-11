Mosbys should pay for their own legal defense | READER COMMENTARY

I can’t believe the gall of a wealthy couple that brings in over $360,000 per year in combined salaries between them and own several houses yet they still try to get people, often poorer than themselves, to pay for their legal troubles. What’s next, are they going to need help paying their taxes or the mortgage on their new Florida home or their next vacation (”Fundraiser launches to defend Marilyn and Nick Mosby from criminal tax investigation. How does that work?” Aug. 6)?