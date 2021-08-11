xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mosbys should pay for their own legal defense | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 11, 2021 2:54 PM
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and husband Nick Mosby listen to Rev. Jesse Jackson at the 28th annual Civil Rights Breakfast at the War Memorial Building in 2019. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and husband Nick Mosby listen to Rev. Jesse Jackson at the 28th annual Civil Rights Breakfast at the War Memorial Building in 2019. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I can’t believe the gall of a wealthy couple that brings in over $360,000 per year in combined salaries between them and own several houses yet they still try to get people, often poorer than themselves, to pay for their legal troubles. What’s next, are they going to need help paying their taxes or the mortgage on their new Florida home or their next vacation (”Fundraiser launches to defend Marilyn and Nick Mosby from criminal tax investigation. How does that work?” Aug. 6)?

This could be why they need help from people who can barely even afford to pay for their own lawyers. What do everyday citizens do when they need a lawyer? They hire the one they can afford. Note to the Mosbys: Live within your means and pay your own bills. We can’t afford to pay for your problems, we have enough of our own.

Advertisement

Jeff Rew, Columbia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement