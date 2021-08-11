Mosbys should pay for their own legal defense | READER COMMENTARY

I can’t believe the gall of a wealthy couple that brings in over $360,000 per year in combined salaries between them and own several houses yet they still try to get people, often poorer than themselves, to pay for their legal troubles. What’s next, are they going to need help paying their taxes or the mortgage on their new Florida home or their next vacation (”Fundraiser launches to defend Marilyn and Nick Mosby from criminal tax investigation. How does that work?” Aug. 6)?
This could be why they need help from people who can barely even afford to pay for their own lawyers. What do everyday citizens do when they need a lawyer? They hire the one they can afford. Note to the Mosbys: Live within your means and pay your own bills. We can’t afford to pay for your problems, we have enough of our own.
Jeff Rew, Columbia
