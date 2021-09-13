Blame Governor Hogan, not AG Frosh, for foolish Md. legal tab | READER COMMENTARY

I had to write about the letter “Blame AG Frosh for Md. taxpayers’ $382K legal tab” (Sept. 9). Our governor tried to cut off unemployment aid to those most in need. This made no sense as the money came from the federal government.
Thankfully, the people protested and lawyers were willing to challenge the governor. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, an honorable public servant, could not in good conscience support the governor’s attack on the unemployed.
So using twisted logic, the letter writer attacked Mr. Frosh and said he should pay the lawyers’ bill. The governor is the one who should pay the bill for his ploy. Clarence Darrow could not have won the case.
The letter writer also took a shot in a separate letter at Kevin Kallaugher for his cartoon skewering military contractors (”KAL’s View cartoon improperly targets military contractors,” Sept. 3). Military contractors are not protecting us. They are profiting from war by buying legislators who vote for an outrageous Pentagon budget.
The National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies calculated that the federal government has spent $21 trillion on war and militarization both inside the U.S. and around the world over the past 20 years. The tax dollars misspent on the forever wars should have been used to mitigate climate chaos, stave off the pandemic and rebuild our infrastructure.
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.