One can’t help but think that the Battle of Gettysburg, just 56 days later, would’ve ended differently had Jackson been there. Many have lamented attempts to “erase” history. It was remarkable and rare that a woman like Ms. Gardin would receive a commission like this and she did a wonderful job creating a work that is both beautiful and provocative. It deserves to be back on public display on its original pedestal in Wyman Park opposite the Union Soldiers and Sailors Memorial.