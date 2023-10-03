Congrats to the real Orioles, not the doublespeak owner | READER COMMENTARY

The Orioles scoreboard announces an agreement that will keep the team in Baltimore with Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos that turned out to be no more than a non-binding memorandum of understanding and not a lease. Sept. 28, 2023. (Lee Sanderlin/Baltimore Sun) (Lee Sanderlin/Baltimore Sun)

It was great to watch the Orioles clinch the American League East title on Thursday night and also hear the announcement from Gov. Wes Moore and John Angelos that a 30-year lease deal had been accomplished. But, as it turns out, that announcement was incorrect. The parties had entered into a “non-binding” memorandum of understanding to continue working on a lease (”Are we being gaslit? Maryland and Orioles announce a deal to keep the team here that’s not binding,” Sept. 29).

I am sure that, ultimately, a 30-year lease will be accomplished after Angelos extracts every conceivable concession. Thursday’s announcement was the ultimate ”doublespeak” — to say something that is not true, but appears to be true through the use of ambiguous language.

So, while the announcement on the video board was not true, what you saw on the field was true.

Quite a difference.

— Joseph “Jay” A. Schwartz, III, Towson

