Don’t trash Leakin Park | READER COMMENTARY

I was sorry to read that recent visitors from Rhode Island found Leakin Park less than pristine (“Is that Leakin Park or Mount Trash Heap?” Jan. 11). The park, dating back to 1901, deserves better. Its 1,200 acres, part of the Baltimore National Heritage Area, constitute the largest woodland park in an East Coast city.

Leakin Park is notable for its diverse natural features including well-marked trails, streams, valleys, old tall tree stands and meadows reminiscent of rocky, mountainous terrain. Its has other attractions including a nature center, tennis courts, playing fields, an avian rescue facility, a miniature steam railroad, ruins of a fort, a huge iron water wheel, and sculptures made from natural objects found in the park. A highlight is the Orianda Mansion, the mid-19th century Italianate-style summer home of Thomas DeLay, son of the builder of the B&O Railroad.

Leakin Park may need some trash removal, but it is a gem and people should not be turned off from enjoying its many features. Our Rhode Island visitors should give it another chance.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

