Is that Leakin Park or Mount Trash Heap? | READER COMMENTARY

This is a wooded area along Franklintown Road in Leakin Park where "Serial" murder victim Hae Min Lee's body was discovered in 1999. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun)

My wife and I are visiting from Rhode Island to care for our grandchildren for a few days. Since we will almost certainly be relocating to Baltimore we wanted to see an area we had not seen in our many previous visits. We chose the Gwynns Falls Trailhead of Leakin Park.

We walked and climbed with our grandchildren and generally had a good time, but I could not help but notice that Leakin Park, renowned as a place to dump bodies, has now become a 1,200-acre trash dump (”Baltimore County lawmakers introduce measure to ban plastic bag sales,” Jan. 3). The area surrounding Rhode Island’s state landfill is far cleaner than Leakin.

It’s time for the city to send a couple of crews and several dump trucks to clean what could be a real urban gem.

— Mark Braun, Cranston, Rhode Island

