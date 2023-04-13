Maryland’s landscape workers deserve greater protection | READER COMMENTARY

A gardener uses a gasoline-powered leaf blower to clear leaves at a home in Sacramento, California. Regulators say running a noisy gas-powered leaf blower for one hour emits pollution comparable to driving a car for about 1,100 miles. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

By failing to follow through on proposals to restrict the use of gasoline powered leaf blowers, the Maryland General Assembly and the Montgomery County Council are jeopardizing the health of their citizens and especially of lawn care workers, many of whom are people of color.

In the General Assembly, leaf blower bills in 2022 and 2023 died in committee. The Montgomery County Council has recently tabled a proposal to ban the sale and use of gasoline powered leaf blowers.

Measured noise levels from gasoline-powered leaf blowers reach 75 decibels at 50 feet and 95 to 105 decibels at the user’s ears. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you can sustain ear damage from a two-hour exposure to a leaf blower blasting at 90 decibels.

The low-frequency component of the noise produced by gasoline powered leaf blowers carries much farther than the noise generated by battery-powered blowers. Continued exposure to noise pollution can cause high blood pressure, heart disease, anxiety, depression, and cognitive impairment in children. The national Professional Landcare Network recommended in 2011 that its members measure equipment noise levels or simply “institute a hearing-conservation program.”

Leaf blowers are also highly polluting and pump out fine particulate matter, oxides of nitrogen, and the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) estimates that small off-road engines emit more oxides of nitrogen and reactive organic gases than the state’s light-duty passenger cars. CARB has banned the sale of most new small, gasoline-powered, “off-road” engines (including leaf blowers) starting in 2024. California’s voucher program reduces the cost of battery powered equipment at point of sale.

In 2022 44% of landscaping workers nationally were Hispanic or Latino. People of color are disproportionately exposed to the long list of risks posed by fine particulate matter pollution. They should not be forced to bear avoidable noise and air pollution hazards on the job.

The Maryland General Assembly could adopt California’s rule for new equipment and a voucher program. New York is already moving ahead: A bill to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered lawn care devices has been introduced in the state Senate in Albany. Adopting California’s rules could help Maryland achieve its greenhouse gas reduction goals, hasten compliance with national ozone standards and reduce the Chesapeake Bay’s nitrogen load, much of which comes from the air.

The stumbling blocks cited by the Montgomery County Council — timing of the bans and rebate program details — are solvable. The County Council must put its leaf blower proposal back onto its active agenda and resolve the outstanding issues.

Leaves provide many benefits: They are not our enemy. But gasoline powered leaf blowers most certainly are, and lawn care workers are especially vulnerable to their harms.

— Vivian E. Thomson and Kit Gage, Silver Spring

The writers are, respectively, the former vice-chair of the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board and advocacy chair for Friends of Sligo Creek.

