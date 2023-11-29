Leaf blower ban would be punitive for Western Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Trees line the banks of Maryland's officially designated wild river, the Youghiogheny, in Western Maryland, as it flows northward through Sang Run. July 6, 2023. (Baltimore Sun staff) (Baltimore Sun staff)

I read with interest the editorial advocating for Maryland to ban gas-powered leaf blowers (”Time to prune gas-powered leaf blowers in Maryland,” Nov. 27). Once again, it appears people living in the state’s urban center, the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metro areas, are poised to make decisions detrimental to those of us living in the rural regions. Western Maryland residents already feel overlooked by Annapolis and Baltimore, leading some to consider forming a new state or joining West Virginia.

In Western Maryland, we often deal with extensive leaf coverage over large properties. Battery-powered leaf blowers, while environmentally friendly, fall short in efficiency and effectiveness for such tasks. They are cumbersome and frustrating to use for large-scale jobs, not to mention the added expense of multiple batteries.

Advertisement

This situation highlights the broader issue of unevenly applied climate change mitigation strategies. Affluent Marylanders build massive homes in Western Maryland with excessive exterior lighting often left on around the clock. Moreover, the ecological impact of their frequent long-distance travel to places like Deep Creek Lake is rarely considered.

Garrett County feels the social consequences of these actions. The state’s wealth formula, influenced by vacation home property values, results in the state funding only 48% of our education budget. This has led to school closures and reduced funding, impacting local students. The influx of wealthy tourists has driven up the cost of living, making the area unaffordable for many locals, forcing them out of their ancestral homes.

Advertisement

The debate around climate change often points to this disparity in responsibility. The wealthy can afford luxury lifestyles with high carbon footprints, while the working and middle class face unrealistic expectations, such as using inadequate tools for everyday jobs. Meanwhile caravans of Land Rovers, Mercedes, Porches, and yes, a few Teslas make their way to Western Maryland from downstate daily.

Wouldn’t banning secondary luxury homes for all Americans have a more profound effect at reducing carbon emissions?

— Jeremy Gosnell, Oakland

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.