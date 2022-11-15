High marks for guilty verdicts in lead paint settlement theft | READER COMMENTARY

The chief operating officer and two lawyers associated with Access Funding, a company that bought lead paint victims’ settlements for much less than their value, were recently found guilty of theft charges. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

I was pleased to read Cassidy Jensen’s article reporting that the three individuals who make up Chevy Chase-based Access Funding have been found guilty of theft regarding lead paint victims settlements (”Officials of Maryland company that targeted Baltimore lead paint victims’ settlements are convicted,” Nov. 10).

Kudos to Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and his staff. The article did not mention it, but I recall that The Baltimore Sun had a large feature article that exposed this practice and probably brought it to Mr. Frosh’s attention. So kudos to The Sun and those reporters as well.

Advertisement

— Steve Block, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.