Lawyers have their purpose | READER COMMENTARY

About the recent editorial, “From shielding abusers to fake ballpark leases, lawyers keep verging on villainy for their clients” (Oct. 2), I have this to say that from the time of the Code of Hammurabi, justice and the law have never been the same.

This is because many a time lawyers fight the law, disobey the law and bury the law under loopholes and lies, and the better their understanding of the law the more fruitful their fight. To bemoan this reality has been a fool’s errand, but once in a while when justice sets the law right the sun seems to shine in the night.

I must also remind the editors that in the American system of jurisprudence, lawyers for defendants must be the best representatives possible for their clients’ plight.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

