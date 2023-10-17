Blame perpetrators, not their lawyers, for costly misconduct within archdiocese | READER COMMENTARY

A gold cross is seen on the dome of the Baltimore Basilica on Cathedral Street across from the Baltimore Archdiocese headquarters. The Basilica, officially the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, was the first Roman Catholic cathedral built in the United States. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Reading Stas Chrzanowski’s letter to the editor challenging lawyers to work for free is ridiculous (”I plan to pass out ‘hug a lawyer’ bumper stickers,” Oct. 12). My daughter is a lawyer. She worked very hard studying law, staying sober while others were partying, going without sleep, having to continue to study with each promotion to a different aspect of law or a different firm. And she volunteers time in public service and mentoring upcoming law students.

Lawyers do not “get rich” off of one case. While the firm they work for bills for their services, there are myriad expenses to be met. The attorneys work hard for long hours fighting for their clients. And every lawyer, no matter how far up the legal ladder they might be, is asked to do “pro-bono” work whether it’s for a relative, friend, neighbor or a referred ne’er-do-well connection.

Advertisement

The Archdiocese of Baltimore spent who knows how much in parishioners’ donations to pay legal fees for a group trying to seal the proceedings of the release of a report into clergy abuse. That group’s effort was truly money wasted as the proceedings were eventually released, but that is on the church, not the lawyers. The lawyers were hired to do a job. Asking lawyers representing victims of the Catholic priest abuse to work for free — particularly given how such cases might go on for years — is asking for an obscene amount of donated time.

Everyone hates lawyers — until you need one.

Advertisement

— Georgia Corso, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.