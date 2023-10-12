I plan to pass out ‘hug a lawyer’ bumper stickers | READER COMMENTARY

A member sits inside the sanctuary at St. Clement I Roman Catholic Church in Lansdowne. St. Clement is one of the parishes cited extensively in the Maryland Attorney General's report on decades of sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. File. (Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media) (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Well, The Baltimore Sun writes one editorial critical of lawyers, and it was like punching a hornets nest. Several letters came from lawyers claiming they are being criticized for getting rich off the Catholic Church scandal reparation payments (”Sun’s criticism of lawyers was shameful, irresponsible,” Oct. 6). And yet, in the long run, they will. It would be interesting to see for every dollar the victim gets how many more the lawyers get. They will probably shield that information like the church shields its assets.

If they were so sensitive to the victims and their pain, they would work “pro bono” like the Salvation Army and other agencies in a national disaster. And believe me, this is a national disaster for Catholics.

I just ordered 10,000 “I love lawyers” and “Hug a lawyer today” bumper stickers. I plan to hand them out at mass. Hopefully, in a week or two, “lawyer love” will spread throughout the land and encourage lawyers to represent these victims free of charge. This would allow the full amount of damages to go to the victims of the abuse. Lawyers, what do you think?

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

