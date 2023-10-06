Sun’s criticism of lawyers was shameful, irresponsible | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump sits between his lawyers Christopher Kise, left, and Alina Habba during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court building in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP) (Angela Weiss/AP)

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial about lawyers was illogical, irresponsible and incendiary (”From shielding abusers to fake ballpark leases, lawyers keep verging on villainy for their clients,” Oct. 2).

After opening with the Shakespearean quote about killing all the lawyers, the editorial proceeded to blame lawyers for all of the following: First, the decision by the Archdiocese of Baltimore to file for bankruptcy in order to limit its liability for claims by victims of child sex abuse and their families (presumably because lawyers submitted the filing.

Second, there were the ethical lapses of certain members of the U.S. Supreme Court (perhaps because they all have law degrees). Third was the premature decision by Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos to announce a “deal” to keep the Orioles in Baltimore for 30 years when all they had was a nonbinding memorandum of understanding (one assumes because lawyers drafted the MOU).

Fourth, there was a reference to the dysfunction in Congress caused by a small group of intransigent right-wing Republican members — because many members of Congress are lawyers. And, finally, there was the matter of Donald Trump’s criminal indictments and his payment of enormous sums to his defense lawyers.

After making these ridiculous arguments, the editorial concluded by suggesting that “Dick the Butcher,” the fictional character in Henry IV, Part 2, was a “prophet” for his pledge to kill all the lawyers first. Whether or not this literary reference was intended to be humorous, someone might take it seriously and act on it, especially in these times of frequent violence against perceived enemies and scapegoats.

The Sun owes an apology to the legal profession and its readers for this trash.

— Michael A. Lee, Towson

