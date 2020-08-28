Don’t lower the bar with ‘diploma privilege’ | READER COMMENTARY

I always thought the purpose of the bar exam was to insure lawyers knew and understood the law. It was just like an exam after a course. If you passed the “bar,” you were allowed to practice law and if you failed, you were denied the privilege until you could pass the bar (”Remote bar exams are risky and should be abandoned,” Aug. 25).
While I fully agree that taking the bar exam at home on your computer could very easily lead to fraud by having someone else take it for you, the idea of “diploma privilege” is really ludicrous. Basically, you are saying: “Well, you got through law school, and we really don’t care if you know the law or not. Here is your diploma privilege now go out out and practice.”
Let’s not lower our standards for the lawyers. What they do is too important.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.