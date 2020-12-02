Baltimore has lost a progressive ‘legend’ | READER COMMENTARY

Many years later as the Bush-Cheney administration was beating the war drums to invade Iraq over Saddam Hussein’s fictitious weapons of mass destruction in March 2003, Baltimore’s peace and justice community organized a march and a rally. Again, Dick Lawrence stepped up to the plate to support the condemnation of this horrible war. We marched from Camden Yards, made a stop at City Hall and then gathered inside St. Vincent de Paul for the rally. Taylor Branch was one of the speakers.