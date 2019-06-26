Too many lawmakers ignoring climate change

Dan Rodricks made important points in his column ("Trump’s impeachable offense; Ignoring climate change," June 21). However, the guilt extends farther than President Donald Trump. Climate change is the issue of our time dwarfing all others as it is about our existence.

Instead of bringing the nation together to attack the problem, many of our leaders have chosen to ignore it and some have gone further by belittling the science behind it. As a result, it has become a hot political issue with people lining up on both sides. It should not be about politics. Too many people have decided to believe people who have no expertise on the subject. Education and facts have been replaced by personal opinion. I have decided to go with the scientists who have studied the subject for a long time.

We have not been kind to our planet, polluting the air and water and continuing to litter our grounds. Doing those things, it is not unreasonable to expect consequences. Regulations have been required to save us from ourselves. Now the current administration is rolling some back much to the delight of part of the population.

Earth temperatures are increasing every year and the ozone layer is depleting. We experience more violent weather in the form of tornadoes and heavy rain that causes flooding. Still, some people deny it is a problem. Others see the problem, but cannot conclude that mankind is responsible for it. Those people ask for more proof, although I do not know what information that could possibly be. The predictions are dire and I believe it is the nature of some people to simply ignore it all together. Hiding from it is not the proper response. If you believe as I do that we are in trouble, we must elect politicians that will accept the responsibility and act on it.

A previous generation fought and sacrificed at home and abroad to win World War II earning the title "the greatest generation." Confronting climate change is the challenge of the current generation and we will be defined by how we meet it.

Randy Schmitt, Riva