Maryland law schools do not lack diversity | READER COMMENTARY

Jay Rosner, in his recent commentary, “Legal profession lacks diversity, and the LSAT makes matters worse” (Dec. 19), would have you believe only white males walk the halls of our nation’s law schools. I have had the privilege of visiting the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and University of Baltimore School of Law to do legal research. I noticed more female students than male students in both schools. I also noticed a significant number of students from different ethnic, racial and economic backgrounds using the law libraries.

As a senior citizen male attorney, I was the one underrepresented at both law schools. Rosner’s argument that law schools lack diversity because of the role LSAT test scores play in the student selection process is nothing new but a visit to Maryland’s two law school might change his opinion.

— Steven Lasover, Towson

