K-12 schools should teach geography, not ‘social and emotional relevance’ | READER COMMENTARY

A third-grade student reads to the rest of her class at Beecher Hills Elementary School in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. history textbooks offer little about the Latino experience, according to a recent report by the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy and Latino civil rights organization Unidos. File. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) (Ron Harris/AP)

Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy reported that high school history textbooks did not include key moments in Latino history (”High school textbooks fall short on teaching Latino history, experience, Johns Hopkins analysis finds,” May 23). The study also urged implementation of social studies teaching throughout grades K-12. How do we make teaching Latino history, African American history — all of history — relevant without teaching geography as a foundation of knowledge in the elementary grades?

What countries are located in Central America? What countries are located in South America? What countries are located in Africa? What countries are located in Europe? What states make the United States of America? And, yes, ask a fifth grader to name the major oceans.

Geography is a lost subject. Does anyone remember the geography textbook with pictures, maps and words in columns with captions that were just as interesting as the text? Geography is a wonderful way to teach English, reading comprehension, spelling, general knowledge, math and science. Do we really need social and emotional relevance embedded into the curriculum? It’s way too early for this anyway. Let’s begin to get back to what works — the good. old-fashioned elementary school geography curriculum.

Take the old social studies and geography textbooks out of the storage closets.

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

